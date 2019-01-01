 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Phoenician Flower Tray

by Phoenician Engineering

About this product

Unlike most rolling trays typically made from wood, plastic or sheet metal; the Phoenician Rolling Tray is entirely made from a single CNC machined, solid block of aluminum. After machining it goes through an extensive hand polishing stage before it is coated in an anodize finish. These manufacturing aspects ensure this will be the last rolling tray you will ever need to buy. The tray, like all Phoenician products, comes with a lifetime warranty. Outlined below are some of the design, innovation and functionality features of the Phoenician Rolling Tray.

About this brand

EST. 2014. We manufacture USA-Made, high quality ancillary products including grinders, trays, pipes, rolling papers and other accessories.