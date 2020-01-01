Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Potency 8 / 10 . . . . Lineage / Chems Sister, Sour Dub, Chocolate Diesel . . . . Flavor / Citrus, Pine, Skunk . . . . Positives / Holy body high Batman! Super floaty great relaxing vibes, Mild euphoric head high, Great for night time or lazy days . . . . Heads Up / Body high can be intense and slightly dizzy, Extreme dry mouth then massive couch lock — THC / 21.4% CBD / 0.0% TERP / 2.1%
