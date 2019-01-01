 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Pre-Rolled Joints (White Label). Non-branded, professionally manufactured joints. 100+Products

Pre-Rolled Joints (White Label). Non-branded, professionally manufactured joints. 100+Products

by Pineworx™

Write a review
Pineworx™ Cannabis Pre-rolls Pre-Rolled Joints (White Label). Non-branded, professionally manufactured joints. 100+Products
Pineworx™ Cannabis Pre-rolls Pre-Rolled Joints (White Label). Non-branded, professionally manufactured joints. 100+Products
Pineworx™ Cannabis Pre-rolls Pre-Rolled Joints (White Label). Non-branded, professionally manufactured joints. 100+Products
Pineworx™ Cannabis Pre-rolls Pre-Rolled Joints (White Label). Non-branded, professionally manufactured joints. 100+Products
Pineworx™ Cannabis Pre-rolls Pre-Rolled Joints (White Label). Non-branded, professionally manufactured joints. 100+Products

About this product

Looking to create your own line of pre-rolled products, but don’t want to deal with the hassle of rolling? Pineworx crafts your cannabis material into the finest smoking pre-rolls available… and saves you the headache of producing them in-house. The cannabis industry is experiencing rapid growth and the marketplace is becoming increasingly competitive. Pre-rolled joints are among the most common means of consumption, but rolling them is tedious and time consuming work. Pineworx offers simple solutions to create premium quality pre-rolled products and brands from the ground up. Let us deal with the hassle of rolling, while you focus on ‘growing’ your business. Pineworx™ pre-manufactured pre-rolls come in numerous shapes and sizes with a range of rolling paper materials and brands to choose from. Prices are based on cannabis material, pre-roll size and rolling paper selection. Concentrate infusions and coatings also available. For more information, please contact us at info@pineworx.com and visit our website www.pineworx.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Pineworx™ Logo
Pioneers in pre-rolled joint production & custom branding solutions. With over five years of experience, Pineworx™ is the industry leader in pre-rolled joint production and white labeling services. Serving dispensaries, brands and farms, our underlying focus is delivering our clients the highest quality pre-rolled joints the market has to offer and the fastest turnaround time in the industry. Using state-of-the-art proprietary equipment, our processes have been designed from the ground-up to remove stems, create a consisted grind and deliver the optimal pack and perfect burn with every joint that leaves our facility. We take the labor, time and hassle of rolling off of your hands and deliver premium quality products that are ready for the shelves. Pineworx™ offers services for every step of the process to bring a pre-rolled joint product to fruition: - Pre-Roll Production Services - White-Label Products (Pre-Manufactured, ready for the shelves) - Custom Packaging Solutions - Graphic Design (Logos, Branding, Websites, Digital and Print Media) - Consultation Services Please contact us for more information at info@pineworx.com and visit our website at www.pineworx.com Also check us out in High Times: http://hightimes.com/business/good-old-american-ganjanuity-pre-roll-company-twists-up-success/