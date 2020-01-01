 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pineworx™

The Pre-Rolled Joint Specialists™

Pre-Rolled Joint Manufacturing. Proprietary Equipment. Unsurpassed Quality.
Each pre-roll produced to precise specifications with rigorous quality control for the perfect joint
Custom packaging and design solutions to set our clients' brands apart from the sea of monotony.
Over 100 different pre-rolled products to match any budget and exceed consumer expectations.
Pineworx™ perfected the stem removal and grinding process to deliver a consistently superior burn
Pineworx™ perfected the stem removal and grinding process to deliver a consistently superior burn

About Pineworx™

Pioneers in pre-rolled joint production & custom branding solutions. With over five years of experience, Pineworx™ is the industry leader in pre-rolled joint production and white labeling services. Serving dispensaries, brands and farms, our underlying focus is delivering our clients the highest quality pre-rolled joints the market has to offer and the fastest turnaround time in the industry. Using state-of-the-art proprietary equipment, our processes have been designed from the ground-up to remove stems, create a consisted grind and deliver the optimal pack and perfect burn with every joint that leaves our facility. We take the labor, time and hassle of rolling off of your hands and deliver premium quality products that are ready for the shelves. Pineworx™ offers services for every step of the process to bring a pre-rolled joint product to fruition: - Pre-Roll Production Services - White-Label Products (Pre-Manufactured, ready for the shelves) - Custom Packaging Solutions - Graphic Design (Logos, Branding, Websites, Digital and Print Media) - Consultation Services Please contact us for more information at info@pineworx.com and visit our website at www.pineworx.com Also check us out in High Times: http://hightimes.com/business/good-old-american-ganjanuity-pre-roll-company-twists-up-success/

Available in

United States, California