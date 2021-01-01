 Loading…

600 mg Pinnacle Hemp Tincture

by Pinnacle Hemp

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

"Pinnacle Hemps' most popular and highly acclaimed, full-spectrum, all natural tinctures are made with the finest USA sourced hemp extract. Formulated with quality ingredients by skillful hands, these tinctures are designed to be taken sublingually (by mouth, held under the tongue for 60-90 seconds), day or night. For those of us with a more sensitive taste, feel free to add the tincture to a cup of coffee or incorporate it into one of your favorite recipes. Depending on potency, Pinnacle Hemp Full Spectrum tinctures come in 15ml or 30ml gold bottles. Regardless of bottle size, all of our bottles are capped with a dropper applicator that has clearly visible measurements allowing for accuracy and flexibility for dosing. Consistency is a key to increase your chances of success."

About this brand

We started with a father looking to help his daughter who was diagnosed with complex partial epilepsy. After getting no answers or relief from doctors, Kevin Lacey started putting as much time and research as he could into hemp and CBD. Once he saw the relief it provided his daughter he was convinced. Starting in 2014, Kevin put his all into helping as many people as he could, Pinnacle Hemp was founded. Years later and here we are, what was once a distant dream has been grounded into reality. Through countless hours of hard work and dedication we're able to help people, the same driving force that this company was built on.

