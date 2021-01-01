We started with a father looking to help his daughter who was diagnosed with complex partial epilepsy. After getting no answers or relief from doctors, Kevin Lacey started putting as much time and research as he could into hemp and CBD. Once he saw the relief it provided his daughter he was convinced. Starting in 2014, Kevin put his all into helping as many people as he could, Pinnacle Hemp was founded. Years later and here we are, what was once a distant dream has been grounded into reality. Through countless hours of hard work and dedication we're able to help people, the same driving force that this company was built on.