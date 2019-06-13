Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
WOW is Blackberry Kush (Blackberry x Afgani) x Strawberry Cough, which gives her those purplish tones and earth yet fruity scent. Wow was a long held proprietary strain gifted to us by a top Bay Area breeder. To our knowledge, we have the last remaining cut of this genotype. Her tastes ranges from predominantly musky and skunk with subtle berry undertones. Although WOW has a dominant indica ancestry, her high is described as equally relaxing, clear mined and uplifting.
on June 13th, 2019
instant smile on the exhale, works exactlyl as described. happy and relaxing, i consider this a perfect hybrid. picked it up from a shop in portland. WOW is perfectly named and i will repurchase!
on April 21st, 2018
Wooow! What a great strain. Wow!
This mostly indica strain is a mix of Afghani and Blackberry strains and has beautiful dark purple buds with orange hairs. Plants will flower at 7-8 weeks and are not particularly high yielders, but the dense, hard nugs have crystals throughout. Blackberry Kush tends to have a hashy, jet fuel smell and taste that is balanced by sweet berries. Blackberry Kush is often recommended for the treatment of pain thanks to its strong body effects.