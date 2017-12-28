Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
Acapulco Gold is an old school classic. It’s a near purebred sativa and a rarity today with genetics dominated by hybrids. The gold alludes to its leaf and trichome complexion; some say an homage to its quality and legend. One of few strains that’s maintained over 20% potency long before modern day nutrient advances. Little is known of Acapulco Gold’s true lineage other than it tracing back to being a landrace sativa from the region of Acapulco. The strain has been in known existence for over 60 years and maintains a lofty reputation of quality and potency. Gracing the 1965 edition of the English Oxford Dictionary and finding fame among popular musicians and culture the strain has endured the test of time. Also making High Times top 25 best strains of all time, we are proud to grow this South American legend. The strain is an impressive yielder both indoor and out. Potency for the strain has rated 20% + long before today’s soil medium and nutrient advances. The high is definitely heady and energetic with a sativa|indica ratio of 80|20 but also manages to relieve stress and pain with calming effects.
on December 28th, 2017
I've had this from several different vendors. Out of all them all, it seems to manifest the same qualities. Which is nice. Sometimes you will purchase a strain thinking it will be similar and it might lean heavier on the indicas etc. That said, this is my favorite strain next to chocolate thai. I love landrace strains. They are the mellowest, most manageable strains out there. As nature intended. The only downside is this can exhibit a little paranoia/fear when starting out but if you are prepped for it it is totally manageable. Great recreational strain.
on November 1st, 2017
This is one of my go to's for my constant back pain or when I have a migraine and cannot be laid up all day.
One of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find.