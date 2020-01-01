 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Grandpa's Pie - Popcorn Nuggets

Grandpa's Pie - Popcorn Nuggets

by Pioneer Nuggets

Write a review
Pioneer Nuggets Cannabis Flower Grandpa's Pie - Popcorn Nuggets
Pioneer Nuggets Cannabis Flower Grandpa's Pie - Popcorn Nuggets

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Grandpa’s Pie has something special in it for his cataract. She is a cross of Grandpa’s Breath, Grape Pie and Brandywine. It is a deep relaxing indica that starts with a little energy bump. Grandpa’s Pie is definitely stoney accompanied by a headband and can be spacey. Expect mild euphoria and calm. The settling high is a very relaxed body high and sedative.

About this brand

Pioneer Nuggets Logo
Founded in December 2013, Pioneer Production and Processing LLC is a first of its kind Washington State licensed manufacturer of cannabis products. Located in Arlington, where the pioneer trail ends... but the pioneer spirit has never left.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review