About this product

Grandpa’s Pie has something special in it for his cataract. She is a cross of Grandpa’s Breath, Grape Pie and Brandywine. It is a deep relaxing indica that starts with a little energy bump. Grandpa’s Pie is definitely stoney accompanied by a headband and can be spacey. Expect mild euphoria and calm. The settling high is a very relaxed body high and sedative.