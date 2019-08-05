Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Sativa Dominant Hybrid. Its genetics are a mystery with its secrets kept in the vaults of its engineers. Aroma:: tropical fruits and wildflower. Effects:: energy boost, creative, and euphoric.
on August 5th, 2019
I definitely enjoyed Lodi dodi.
on March 29th, 2018
Yes, a beautiful strain of flower that, as advertised, provides a creative, energetic, fun "psychic space" in which to get interesting things done.
Lodi Dodi is a sativa-dominant hybrid popular in Washington State. Exclusively bred by The Clone Zone, the genetic heritage of Lodi Dodi is undefined and closely guarded. Lodi Dodi carries a sweet, unique flavor of tropical fruit and fresh wildflowers. The pungent aroma leads the way towards a cerebral buzz, known to spark creativity and a boost of energy that will turn any task into a more enjoyable adventure.