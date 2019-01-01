 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
About this product

White Rock or White Kush is a solid choice for relaxing and night-smoking. This Indica-dominant hybrid is perfect for unwinding after a long day. Anyone who loves a hard-hitting kush can’t go wrong with the White Rock strain. Its White Widow influences are obvious, with some great physical highs to ease that pain and relax the body. Ideal for hanging out…60% South Indian indica mixed with 40% Brazilian sativa to present a relaxed, pain-relieving high that also stimulates the mind and adds the desire to be physically active.

About this strain

White Kush

White Kush

White Kush is the dreamy daughter of Afghan Kush and White Widow. A powerful indica, this strain will put you to sleep in a hurry. Taking after its kush heritage, White Kush features a strong and incredibly pungent aroma and is the perfect strain for relaxation and stress relief, great for winding down at the end of the day. Typically flowering between 8-10 weeks, this strain is good for both indoor and outdoor cultivation. 

About this brand

PK Farms Logo
All of products are crafted exclusively from only the finest cannabis grown organically outdoors the way nature had intended. We work hand-in-hand with the best cultivators in the emerald triangle to give you products with the best THT, cannabinoid, and terpene profiles on the market