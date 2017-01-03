About this product
White Rock or White Kush is a solid choice for relaxing and night-smoking. This Indica-dominant hybrid is perfect for unwinding after a long day. Anyone who loves a hard-hitting kush can’t go wrong with the White Rock strain. Its White Widow influences are obvious, with some great physical highs to ease that pain and relax the body. Ideal for hanging out…60% South Indian indica mixed with 40% Brazilian sativa to present a relaxed, pain-relieving high that also stimulates the mind and adds the desire to be physically active.
About this strain
White Kush
White Kush is the dreamy daughter of Afghan Kush and White Widow. A powerful indica, this strain will put you to sleep in a hurry. Taking after its kush heritage, White Kush features a strong and incredibly pungent aroma and is the perfect strain for relaxation and stress relief, great for winding down at the end of the day. Typically flowering between 8-10 weeks, this strain is good for both indoor and outdoor cultivation.
White Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
75 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
68% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
45% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!