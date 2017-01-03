About this product

White Rock or White Kush is a solid choice for relaxing and night-smoking. This Indica-dominant hybrid is perfect for unwinding after a long day. Anyone who loves a hard-hitting kush can’t go wrong with the White Rock strain. Its White Widow influences are obvious, with some great physical highs to ease that pain and relax the body. Ideal for hanging out…60% South Indian indica mixed with 40% Brazilian sativa to present a relaxed, pain-relieving high that also stimulates the mind and adds the desire to be physically active.