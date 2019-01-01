About this product
Charlotte's Web was specifically cultivated by Colorado breeders, The Stanley Brothers for a young epileptic patient named Charlotte. This strain is good for energy and creativity, avoiding some of the "couch lock" of other CBD strains. The flavor profile is earthy, with notes of pepper, citrus and pine. CBD- 18% THC- <.3% Delta-9
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Plain Jane
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.