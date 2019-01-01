 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Charlotte's Web CBD Hemp Flower

Charlotte's Web CBD Hemp Flower

by Plain Jane

Plain Jane Cannabis Flower Charlotte's Web CBD Hemp Flower

$11.99MSRP

About this product

Charlotte's Web was specifically cultivated by Colorado breeders, The Stanley Brothers for a young epileptic patient named Charlotte. This strain is good for energy and creativity, avoiding some of the "couch lock" of other CBD strains. The flavor profile is earthy, with notes of pepper, citrus and pine. CBD- 18% THC- <.3% Delta-9

About this brand

We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.