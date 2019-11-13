MyGoshToo
on November 13th, 2019
Very much enjoy the Hawaiian Haze. Smells great and with a good flavor. Will purchase again if it is still available. Think it will go fast, enjoy!
This tropical strain has a floral aroma with notes of citrus fruit. With hints of pineapple this strain delivers a fruity taste. Hawaiian haze is optimal for daytime use.
on November 13th, 2019
This is the 6th strain that I have had from you guys. Wow!Wow! Smell, taste , effects are an absolutely excellent. Thansk Plain Jane.