  5. Hawaiian Haze Hemp Flower

Hawaiian Haze Hemp Flower

by Plain Jane

About this product

This tropical strain has a floral aroma with notes of citrus fruit. With hints of pineapple this strain delivers a fruity taste. Hawaiian haze is optimal for daytime use.

MyGoshToo

Very much enjoy the Hawaiian Haze. Smells great and with a good flavor. Will purchase again if it is still available. Think it will go fast, enjoy!

DouglasCastel

This is the 6th strain that I have had from you guys. Wow!Wow! Smell, taste , effects are an absolutely excellent. Thansk Plain Jane.

We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.