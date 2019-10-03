24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
We process our prerolls to remove the "hemp" odor so you can feel comfortable smoking thTightly rolled into a filtered cigarette rice paper, you get the ultimately discreet smoke. Our hemp presents a calming experience. Perfect for when you need a break, are feeling anxious or are getting ready to sleep. The 20-count includes 1 package with 20 rolls inside. The 2-count is a smaller package with 2 rolls inside.
on October 3rd, 2019
I absolutely love these! Very smooth taste and not at all harsh. Works amazing for anxiety or if you just need a chill. Will definitely buy again!
on October 3rd, 2019
’m very impressed with this product and it’s very comparable to a more high end preroll I have bought at a local rec store. My one bone to pick is the fact that some of them empty about a quarter of the way. I’m only on my first pack. I was going through an episode at work and struggle with PTSD and it brought me right back down to earth without even feeling high. It’s a shame I have to worry about walking back into a professional environment after I smoke it. I will be looking into the cartridges soon because this stuff has honestly saved my life and I am incredibly thankful that I don’t have to take pills.
on October 3rd, 2019
Just received mine today, and will definitely be purchasing more. Very mellow taste and long lasting, these don't burn as fast as the full flavored ones do.