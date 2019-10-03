 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Hemp Prerolls

Hemp Prerolls

by Plain Jane

Skip to Reviews
5.06
Plain Jane Cannabis Pre-rolls Hemp Prerolls
Plain Jane Cannabis Pre-rolls Hemp Prerolls
Plain Jane Cannabis Pre-rolls Hemp Prerolls

$12.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

We process our prerolls to remove the "hemp" odor so you can feel comfortable smoking thTightly rolled into a filtered cigarette rice paper, you get the ultimately discreet smoke. Our hemp presents a calming experience. Perfect for when you need a break, are feeling anxious or are getting ready to sleep. The 20-count includes 1 package with 20 rolls inside. The 2-count is a smaller package with 2 rolls inside.

6 customer reviews

Show all
5.06

write a review

MoneyMom

I absolutely love these! Very smooth taste and not at all harsh. Works amazing for anxiety or if you just need a chill. Will definitely buy again!

Fergins

’m very impressed with this product and it’s very comparable to a more high end preroll I have bought at a local rec store. My one bone to pick is the fact that some of them empty about a quarter of the way. I’m only on my first pack. I was going through an episode at work and struggle with PTSD and it brought me right back down to earth without even feeling high. It’s a shame I have to worry about walking back into a professional environment after I smoke it. I will be looking into the cartridges soon because this stuff has honestly saved my life and I am incredibly thankful that I don’t have to take pills.

JaliletMonte

Just received mine today, and will definitely be purchasing more. Very mellow taste and long lasting, these don't burn as fast as the full flavored ones do.

About this brand

Plain Jane Logo
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.