Fergins on October 3rd, 2019

’m very impressed with this product and it’s very comparable to a more high end preroll I have bought at a local rec store. My one bone to pick is the fact that some of them empty about a quarter of the way. I’m only on my first pack. I was going through an episode at work and struggle with PTSD and it brought me right back down to earth without even feeling high. It’s a shame I have to worry about walking back into a professional environment after I smoke it. I will be looking into the cartridges soon because this stuff has honestly saved my life and I am incredibly thankful that I don’t have to take pills.