  5. Kush CBD Hemp Strain Indoor

Kush CBD Hemp Strain Indoor

by Plain Jane

Plain Jane Cannabis Flower Kush CBD Hemp Strain Indoor

$16.99MSRP

About this product

Our Light Dep (indoor quality) Kush Hemp will blow you away. This Indica-dominant hemp strain is a hybrid of Pre98 Bubba and Elite Hemp. The aroma is similar to that of OG/Bubba Kush with nuances of exotic fruits, earthy petrol, gasoline and a subtle touch of sour fruit.

1 customer review

Darrienali

This is the best "hemp" I've had strong smell nice tingling head and body buzz

About this brand

We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.