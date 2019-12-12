About this product
Our Light Dep (indoor quality) Kush Hemp will blow you away. This Indica-dominant hemp strain is a hybrid of Pre98 Bubba and Elite Hemp. The aroma is similar to that of OG/Bubba Kush with nuances of exotic fruits, earthy petrol, gasoline and a subtle touch of sour fruit.
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.