Pure CBD Isolate

by Plain Jane

Plain Jane Concentrates Solvent Pure CBD Isolate

$20.00MSRP

About this product

It is made from NON-GMO, PESTICIDE FREE, CO2 Extracted Industrial Hemp Oil. This product comes in the Crystalline (Powdered) form making it extremely easy to work with as an ingredient. This is the same product as the slab and tests the exact same, it just comes in a different form. The powdered form is MUCH better to use if the product is going to be used as an ingredient.

About this brand

Plain Jane Logo
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.