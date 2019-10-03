Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Our Premium Ringo's Gift CBD Hemp Flower, named after CBD activist Laurence Ringo, is a mix of Harle-Tsu and ACDC strains. This strain is great for relaxation without the loss of energy. It has high anti-inflammatory properties and contains levels of CBC and CBG. CBD - 11 % CBC - .5 % CBG - .5 %
on October 3rd, 2019
This is very good for anxiety and pain. Makes you very relaxed. Excellent value.