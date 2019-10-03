 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Tsunami CBD Hemp Flower

by Plain Jane

About this product

Our Sour Tsunami strain is right for you. The aroma is citrusy with notes of pine and wood. The flavor is earthy and sweet. The strain is said to provide clear headed relief. The content of the the strain, testing at 8-9% CBD, is not among the highest of the strains but the flawless quality of the flower will leave you wanting more.

1 customer review

YayeLitf

Nice looking buds with an average marijuana smell. I enjoyed this strain and hold no grudges! Worth the money

About this brand

We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.