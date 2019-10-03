Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our Sour Tsunami strain is right for you. The aroma is citrusy with notes of pine and wood. The flavor is earthy and sweet. The strain is said to provide clear headed relief. The content of the the strain, testing at 8-9% CBD, is not among the highest of the strains but the flawless quality of the flower will leave you wanting more.
on October 3rd, 2019
Nice looking buds with an average marijuana smell. I enjoyed this strain and hold no grudges! Worth the money