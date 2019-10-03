 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Stress Killer CBD Hemp Autoflower-2

by Plain Jane

Plain Jane Cannabis Flower Stress Killer CBD Hemp Autoflower-2

About this product

This citrusy hybrid is a cross between Lemon Haze, Juanita la Lagrimosa, and Ruderalis. CBD is approximately 16 % with less than .3% of THC. This strain produces a pungent lemon and haze aroma and is perfect for smoking during the day. CBD - 16% CBN - .3% THC - < . 3 % (Delta-9)

1 customer review

YayeLitf

Got an eighth. Taste and effects were awesome, but the batch I had was full of seeds and stems. Had 19 seeds in an eighth. Ended up with about 2.4g of actual product. But as I said, the flower itself was delicious and great for daytime with a cup of coffee...

About this brand

We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.