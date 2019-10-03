Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This citrusy hybrid is a cross between Lemon Haze, Juanita la Lagrimosa, and Ruderalis. CBD is approximately 16 % with less than .3% of THC. This strain produces a pungent lemon and haze aroma and is perfect for smoking during the day. CBD - 16% CBN - .3% THC - < . 3 % (Delta-9)
on October 3rd, 2019
Got an eighth. Taste and effects were awesome, but the batch I had was full of seeds and stems. Had 19 seeds in an eighth. Ended up with about 2.4g of actual product. But as I said, the flower itself was delicious and great for daytime with a cup of coffee...