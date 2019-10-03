About this product
This citrusy hybrid is a cross between Lemon Haze, Juanita la Lagrimosa, and Ruderalis. CBD is approximately 16 % with less than .3% of THC. This strain produces a pungent lemon and haze aroma and is perfect for smoking during the day.
CBD - 16%
CBN - .3%
THC - < . 3 % (Delta-9)
About this brand
Plain Jane
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.