This citrusy hybrid is a cross between Lemon Haze, Juanita la Lagrimosa, and Ruderalis. CBD is approximately 16 % with less than .3% of THC. This strain produces a pungent lemon and haze aroma and is perfect for smoking during the day.



CBD - 16%



CBN - .3%



THC - < . 3 % (Delta-9)