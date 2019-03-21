VeganPancakes
I am a school leader in San Francisco, and my job is to revamp the public education space while working to rebrand our organization in the eyes of our entire community. I’ve been using the Stay Sharp for about 2 weeks and they’ve been an extraordinary asset for me as I work to communicate and partner with teachers, parents, and school leaders to do what I have to do. i take them first thing in the morning and sometimes in the afternoon. Holistically harnessing over 6,200 students and all the associated stakeholders requires focus, creativity, and understanding