 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Stay Sharp Capsules

Stay Sharp Capsules

by Plant People

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Plant People Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Stay Sharp Capsules

About this product

This unique blend is designed to support cognitive function, memory, focus with 450mg (15mg per cap) of organic cannabidiol (CBD). Other ingredients include: Bacopa Monerri leaf extract Gotu Kola extract (aerial parts) Ginkgo Biloba leaf extract Rosemary extract L-theanine

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

VeganPancakes

I am a school leader in San Francisco, and my job is to revamp the public education space while working to rebrand our organization in the eyes of our entire community. I’ve been using the Stay Sharp for about 2 weeks and they’ve been an extraordinary asset for me as I work to communicate and partner with teachers, parents, and school leaders to do what I have to do. i take them first thing in the morning and sometimes in the afternoon. Holistically harnessing over 6,200 students and all the associated stakeholders requires focus, creativity, and understanding

About this brand

Plant People Logo
NYC-based Plant People -- is a health and wellness brand that specializes in organic and holistic plant-based products. We produce high-performance CBD supplements; our unique approach elevates different properties of the Cannabidiol, using various organic adaptogens, nootropics and oils. Our sun-grown, hemp-derived (it’s legal!) CBD is organic, non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free -- our press includes The New York Times, Vogue, Forbes, New Yorker, goop, Well+Good, VICE and Cool Hunting. Our mission is to heal and connect people and the planet through the power of plants. And, to give back to those plants that heal us, we plant a tree for every product sold!