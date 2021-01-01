Plant People
Stay Sharp Capsules
Product rating:
About this product
This unique blend is designed to support cognitive function, memory, focus with 450mg (15mg per cap) of organic cannabidiol (CBD). Other ingredients include:
Bacopa Monerri leaf extract
Gotu Kola extract (aerial parts)
Ginkgo Biloba leaf extract
Rosemary extract
L-theanine
Bacopa Monerri leaf extract
Gotu Kola extract (aerial parts)
Ginkgo Biloba leaf extract
Rosemary extract
L-theanine
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!