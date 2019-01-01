About this product
Our Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Oil is 750 mg of organically grown, hemp extract, with .3% or less, THC, which avoids any psychoactive effects.The CBD extract is suspended in MCT coconut oil for faster and more complete absorption. Our products are non-GMO and completely solvent free.
There is no “magic pill, tincture or balm” that will solve everyone's physical problems. And certainly, we don't claim to cure anything. What we've done is provide, high quality, non-GMO products that have helped others and their pets in dealing with challenging circumstances.