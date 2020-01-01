 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Going deep into Cookies territory, this dense and frosty flower floats the user into a seriously elevated head space.

Bred by Plantworks, Miss Fortune Cookie is a THC-dominant phenotype of a True OG and Forum GSC cross. It has a traditional Cookies-like appearance with dense buds covered in sticky orange hairs, and its terpene profile gives off earth and citrus flavors. People may be left feeling a stimulating head high that elevates the mind and expands consciousness.

About this brand

Independently Operated in the Heart of Seattle. Grower-Owned Urban Microfarm.