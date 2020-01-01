About this product
Going deep into Cookies territory, this dense and frosty flower floats the user into a seriously elevated head space.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Miss Fortune Cookie
Bred by Plantworks, Miss Fortune Cookie is a THC-dominant phenotype of a True OG and Forum GSC cross. It has a traditional Cookies-like appearance with dense buds covered in sticky orange hairs, and its terpene profile gives off earth and citrus flavors. People may be left feeling a stimulating head high that elevates the mind and expands consciousness.