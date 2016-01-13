ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.4 465 reviews

True OG

aka Kobe OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 37 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 465 reviews

True OG nugget
True OG
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

True OG is a popular indica strain that was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term "OG" originally meant "ocean grown." Bred with genetics from the very popular OG Kush, True OG is potent enough for mellow, lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. Flowers have a pungent, crisp citrus and evergreen scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010.

Effects

Show all

311 people reported 2440 effects
Relaxed 65%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 50%
Sleepy 37%
Uplifted 34%
Stress 36%
Anxiety 31%
Pain 28%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 24%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 24%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 4%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

465

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
True OG
First strain child
Calyx OG
child
Second strain child
El Perro
child

