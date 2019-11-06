White Cream Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
6 premium pre-rolled joints. Each joint contains 0.65 grams of CBD flower. Strain: "Lifter" which has a pine aroma with fruity notes. *ORGANIC, NON-GMO AND PESTICIDE FREE* LAB RESULTS https://mcrlabs.com/lifter/
on November 6th, 2019
Best CBD around!
on November 5th, 2019
The first time I had these I was blown away by the results. I just felt lighter and happier. Having these pre- rolls around is a blessing. So smooth and rolled perfectly. Thank you Platinum Jane!!!
on November 5th, 2019
These are perfect in the morning with a cup of coffee. They relax me and I can still get everything I need to do done for the day. Love their mission and what they are doing to keep their friend's legacy alive. I'm a huge fan of Platinum Jane!!
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.