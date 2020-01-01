Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
All benefits of flower now without the hassle. The importance of full-spectrum is to understand the “entourage effect”. The cannabis plant consists of more than 80 cannabinoids, a variety of terpenes and flavinoids that all work in synergy to bring the plant’s unique therapeutic qualities to life.
Be the first to review this product.