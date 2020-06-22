At PLUS, we believe Cannabis is an organic addition to the lives we all lead. This captivating form of flora has been cultivated in communities around the world for thousands of years to help enhance our natural states of being. Over time, however, a number of misnomers have persisted - so we decided to go back to its roots. Look closely at any cannabis plant and you’ll find miniature specks called trichomes, which produce the cannabinoids THC and CBD that give the plant its widely-sought effects. Each plant has a unique profile of accessory cannabinoids, however, the exact effects of these are being studied by our esteemed group of scientists. What we do know is that even after you extract the full spectrum of cannabinoids from the plant, the ratio of THC to CBD has far and away the largest impact on the effects we feel. PLUS has been a consistent leader in low-dose edibles. You can always take more, but you can’t take less. The ability to adjust your intake and tailor the magnitude of the effects allows even the most experienced cannabis consumers to find their just right. The world moves fast, and so do we. As new technologies and techniques advance, PLUS will continue to be at the forefront of real cannabis science.