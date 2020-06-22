Betty's Eddie's Assorted Chews 100mg 5-pack
by Nature's Heritage
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 51.0 miles away
$20.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Born of a blend between Jack Herer and Lemon Kush, this uplifting strain is an injection of energy to your edible experience. With a potent blend of nearly a dozen terpenes, including an abundance of terpinolene, b-caryophyllene and limonene, PLUS’s Lemon Jack gummy is the antidote to fatigue and fog, fueling the feels that get you focused and feeling euphoric. A balanced blend of sweet and sour, these gummies tease the tongue with a squeeze of eureka and meyer lemon.
Be the first to review this product.