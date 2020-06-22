 Loading…

PLUS Strains Lemon Jack

by PLUS Products

PLUS Products Edibles Candy PLUS Strains Lemon Jack
PLUS Products Edibles Candy PLUS Strains Lemon Jack

$20.00MSRP

About this product

Born of a blend between Jack Herer and Lemon Kush, this uplifting strain is an injection of energy to your edible experience. With a potent blend of nearly a dozen terpenes, including an abundance of terpinolene, b-caryophyllene and limonene, PLUS’s Lemon Jack gummy is the antidote to fatigue and fog, fueling the feels that get you focused and feeling euphoric. A balanced blend of sweet and sour, these gummies tease the tongue with a squeeze of eureka and meyer lemon.

About this brand

At PLUS, we believe Cannabis is an organic addition to the lives we all lead. This captivating form of flora has been cultivated in communities around the world for thousands of years to help enhance our natural states of being. Over time, however, a number of misnomers have persisted - so we decided to go back to its roots. Look closely at any cannabis plant and you’ll find miniature specks called trichomes, which produce the cannabinoids THC and CBD that give the plant its widely-sought effects. Each plant has a unique profile of accessory cannabinoids, however, the exact effects of these are being studied by our esteemed group of scientists. What we do know is that even after you extract the full spectrum of cannabinoids from the plant, the ratio of THC to CBD has far and away the largest impact on the effects we feel. PLUS has been a consistent leader in low-dose edibles. You can always take more, but you can’t take less. The ability to adjust your intake and tailor the magnitude of the effects allows even the most experienced cannabis consumers to find their just right. The world moves fast, and so do we. As new technologies and techniques advance, PLUS will continue to be at the forefront of real cannabis science.