Born of a blend between Jack Herer and Lemon Kush, this uplifting strain is an injection of energy to your edible experience.

With a potent blend of nearly a dozen terpenes, including an abundance of terpinolene, b-caryophyllene and limonene, PLUS’s Lemon Jack gummy is the antidote to fatigue and fog, fueling the feels that get you focused and feeling euphoric.

A balanced blend of sweet and sour, these gummies tease the tongue with a squeeze of eureka and meyer lemon.