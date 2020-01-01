 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Sonoma Coma Rosin 1g
Sativa

Sonoma Coma Rosin 1g

by Polar Icetracts

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sonoma Coma

Sonoma Coma

Sonoma Coma sprouted in Sonoma County, California and presents itself with tight, electric green buds which produce a thick coat of trichomes that sparkle in the sunlight. Contrary to what the name implies, Sonoma Coma is actually an energetic, uplifting sativa. The genetics remain a closely guarded recipe but are impressive enough to claim the prize for 1st Place Sativa at the 2012 High Times Medical Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles. A complex mixture of sweet tropical fruits and spiced, woody undertones combine to give Sonoma Coma its distinct aroma. The flavor maintains the aroma’s complex characteristics but provides a smooth mellow finish. True to its sativa heritage, Sonoma Coma produces an energetic invasion of heady effects that produce bursts of creativity and euphoria. This strain is also known to induce a case of the munchies, so it makes a great remedy to a diminished appetite.

About this brand

Polar Icetracts Logo
2x Award winning processor of Full Melt Bubble Hash🏆 and Rosin. Creator of Honey Diamonds, and rosin infused Diamond Tip joints. All chemical free so you can enjoy the true essence of cannabis.