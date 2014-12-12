Loading…
Sonoma Coma Rosin 1g

by Polar Icetracts
Sonoma Coma

Sonoma Coma sprouted in Sonoma County, California and presents itself with tight, electric green buds which produce a thick coat of trichomes that sparkle in the sunlight. Contrary to what the name implies, Sonoma Coma is actually an energetic, uplifting sativa. The genetics remain a closely guarded recipe but are impressive enough to claim the prize for 1st Place Sativa at the 2012 High Times Medical Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles. A complex mixture of sweet tropical fruits and spiced, woody undertones combine to give Sonoma Coma its distinct aroma. The flavor maintains the aroma’s complex characteristics but provides a smooth mellow finish. True to its sativa heritage, Sonoma Coma produces an energetic invasion of heady effects that produce bursts of creativity and euphoria. This strain is also known to induce a case of the munchies, so it makes a great remedy to a diminished appetite.

21 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
47% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Polar Icetracts
2x Award winning processor of Full Melt Bubble Hash🏆 and Rosin. Creator of Honey Diamonds, and rosin infused Diamond Tip joints. All chemical free so you can enjoy the true essence of cannabis.