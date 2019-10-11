About this product

This potent indica-dominant hybrid strain induces a relaxed body buzz paired with an energetic cerebral effect that helps conquer chronic anxiety, depression, and migraines, as well as muscle and joint pain. Chemdawg cannabis is great for evening and nighttime use due to its sedative, yet uplifting nature, sure to help recovery from being “dawg” tired. Flavor Profile: Diesel, Earthy, Pungent, Skunky, Spice. Potency may vary per batch. Batch-specific lab results are available in-store.