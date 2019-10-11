 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
ChemDawg

by Pono Life Maui

About this product

This potent indica-dominant hybrid strain induces a relaxed body buzz paired with an energetic cerebral effect that helps conquer chronic anxiety, depression, and migraines, as well as muscle and joint pain. Chemdawg cannabis is great for evening and nighttime use due to its sedative, yet uplifting nature, sure to help recovery from being “dawg” tired. Flavor Profile: Diesel, Earthy, Pungent, Skunky, Spice. Potency may vary per batch. Batch-specific lab results are available in-store.

Valdezleonel710

Picked this up to help with my sleeping problems. recommended for night. high is very sedative and calming.

