Hawaiian Dutch

by Pono Life Maui

Pono Life Maui Cannabis Flower Hawaiian Dutch

About this product

Hawaiian Dutch carries a smooth citrus flavor that compliments its fruity aroma. This bright and uplifting sativa-dominant hybrid is ideal for daytime use to ease pain and relieve stress. Flavor Profile: Floral, Pineapple, Spicy, Tropical. Potency may vary per batch. Batch-specific lab results are available in-store.

About this brand

