 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Poolmaster 48'' Summer Daze Swimming Pool Tube

Poolmaster 48'' Summer Daze Swimming Pool Tube

by Poolmaster

Write a review
Poolmaster Other Miscellaneous Poolmaster 48'' Summer Daze Swimming Pool Tube
Poolmaster Other Miscellaneous Poolmaster 48'' Summer Daze Swimming Pool Tube

About this product

Find this product at https://www.amazon.com/Poolmaster-48-Summer-Daze-Tube/dp/B078NVRH8V/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1515170234&sr=8-2&keywords=summer+daze+tube Laze the Daze away on the 48'' Summer DazeTube. Featuring cannibas leaf design in red, green, and yellow! Two-tone vinyl - black top with white bottom. Made with 10-gauge vinyl. Recommended for adults.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Poolmaster Logo
Poolmaster, Inc. has been in business for 60 years and is recognized as a market leader in our industry. We offer swimming pool accessories across six different product lines