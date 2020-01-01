 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Snack foods
  5. POPCORN - SEA SALT 50mg

POPCORN - SEA SALT 50mg

by POP-UP POTCORN

Write a review
POP-UP POTCORN Edibles Snack Foods POPCORN - SEA SALT 50mg

$18.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Salt and popcorn. Happy and relaxed. Tasty and satisfying. Balance out your mood and mind with a snack you know and love. Pop a handful of mouthwatering popcorn with 5mg THC and 5mg CBD per serving size, 10 servings per container. 50mg THC and 50mg CBD total. Live resin infused and made with sun-grown cannabis.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

POP-UP POTCORN Logo
Cannabis-infused popcorn that’s fresh and easy to snack on. Available in ready-to-eat or microwave bags. Pop-Up Potcorn brings together the joy of snacking with premium cannabis. We make our Potcorn with you in mind and believe in providing edibles that are easy to enjoy, satisfying, and made with real ingredients. So whether you’re new to cannabis or experienced, we’ve got something that’s just for you.