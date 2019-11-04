 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Beauty
  5. CBD Starter Kit

CBD Starter Kit

by Populum

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Populum Hemp CBD Beauty CBD Starter Kit
Populum Hemp CBD Beauty CBD Starter Kit
Populum Hemp CBD Beauty CBD Starter Kit
Populum Hemp CBD Beauty CBD Starter Kit
Populum Hemp CBD Beauty CBD Starter Kit

$125.00MSRP

Learn More

About this product

We created our starter kit so that you could try our products to find out what's right for you. The kit includes: -Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (250mg) -Zen Pets Calming Oil -Cold Therapy Hemp Rub Product Highlights: - Grown & Made in USA - Deliciously flavored with an orange essence - 30-Day Risk-Free Trial - 3rd Party Lab Tested for Quality - #1 Rated Customer Service We hold ourselves to the highest standard by conducting multiple in-house and third party lab tests to ensure the quality of our products. We test every single batch for toxins and to certify the CBD concentration by an independent third-party lab. Populum is the first brand in the CBD industry to offer a risk-free trial. You get 30 days to try your CBD oil, and if you decide you don’t like it, no problem! You can return it for a full refund. No sample sizes. No catch. Learn more at populum.com

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

taytaco

My favorite CBD! The highest quality I've had. Potent and effective.

About this brand

Populum Logo
Populum provides premium CBD oil, made in the USA with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. By offering variety of tinctures, capsules and topicals, you can find a product that works best for you. Visit us at https://populum.com. Product Highlights: - Grown & Made in USA - Deliciously flavored with an orange essence - 30-Day Risk-Free Trial - 3rd Party Lab Tested for Quality - #1 Rated Customer Service * Our Mission We are a collective of premium hemp CBD products designed to be a part of your daily wellness ritual. We believe our customers deserve better options for optimizing their health, and we have a mission to change the landscape of modern self-care through destigmatization of the hemp industry and building a trusting relationship with our customers.