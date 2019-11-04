taytaco
on November 4th, 2019
My favorite CBD! The highest quality I've had. Potent and effective.
We created our starter kit so that you could try our products to find out what's right for you. The kit includes: -Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (250mg) -Zen Pets Calming Oil -Cold Therapy Hemp Rub Product Highlights: - Grown & Made in USA - Deliciously flavored with an orange essence - 30-Day Risk-Free Trial - 3rd Party Lab Tested for Quality - #1 Rated Customer Service We hold ourselves to the highest standard by conducting multiple in-house and third party lab tests to ensure the quality of our products. We test every single batch for toxins and to certify the CBD concentration by an independent third-party lab. Populum is the first brand in the CBD industry to offer a risk-free trial. You get 30 days to try your CBD oil, and if you decide you don’t like it, no problem! You can return it for a full refund. No sample sizes. No catch. Learn more at populum.com
