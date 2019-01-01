 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Potter Targeted Effects CBD Transdermal Relief Lotion | Broad Spectrum | 500mg

by Potter

About this product

Potter’s Targeted Effects Transdermal CBD Relief Lotion goes above and beyond the average hemp extract topical. Our Relief Lotion combines a THC-free Broad Spectrum CBD base with Potter’s signature Relief terpene profile and a highly effective transdermal delivery method to ensure maximum joint and muscle recovery. All Potter Targeted Effects products: -Utilize the highest quality New England grown hemp extracts to ensure the entourage effect -Contain consistent ratios of leading terpenes to create the intended effect -Include industry leading labeling standards to ensure consumers know key ingredients -Follow strict in-house and third party lab testing protocols Potter’s Transdermal CBD Relief Lotion contains consistent, leading doses of: -CBD -Beta Caryophyllene -Myrcene -Alpha Pinene

About this brand

Purpose-driven hemp company on a mission to unlock the healing power of cannabis and create safe, consistent, transparent and highly effective wellness products. All natural ingredients, thorough third-party lab testing, and targeted formulations tailored for specific wellness needs.