About this product

Potter’s Targeted Effects Transdermal CBD Relief Lotion goes above and beyond the average hemp extract topical. Our Relief Lotion combines a THC-free Broad Spectrum CBD base with Potter’s signature Relief terpene profile and a highly effective transdermal delivery method to ensure maximum joint and muscle recovery. All Potter Targeted Effects products: -Utilize the highest quality New England grown hemp extracts to ensure the entourage effect -Contain consistent ratios of leading terpenes to create the intended effect -Include industry leading labeling standards to ensure consumers know key ingredients -Follow strict in-house and third party lab testing protocols Potter’s Transdermal CBD Relief Lotion contains consistent, leading doses of: -CBD -Beta Caryophyllene -Myrcene -Alpha Pinene