About this product

Potter’s Targeted Effects Transdermal CBD Relief Lotion goes above and beyond the average hemp extract topical.

Our Relief Lotion combines a THC-free Broad Spectrum CBD base with Potter’s signature Relief terpene profile and a highly effective transdermal delivery method to ensure maximum joint and muscle recovery.



All Potter Targeted Effects products:

-Utilize the highest quality New England grown hemp extracts to ensure the entourage effect

-Contain consistent ratios of leading terpenes to create the intended effect

-Include industry leading labeling standards to ensure consumers know key ingredients

-Follow strict in-house and third party lab testing protocols



Potter’s Transdermal CBD Relief Lotion contains consistent, leading doses of:

-CBD

-Beta Caryophyllene

-Myrcene

-Alpha Pinene