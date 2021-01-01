Potter
About this product
Potter’s Targeted Effects Transdermal CBD Relief Lotion goes above and beyond the average hemp extract topical.
Our Relief Lotion combines a THC-free Broad Spectrum CBD base with Potter’s signature Relief terpene profile and a highly effective transdermal delivery method to ensure maximum joint and muscle recovery.
All Potter Targeted Effects products:
-Utilize the highest quality New England grown hemp extracts to ensure the entourage effect
-Contain consistent ratios of leading terpenes to create the intended effect
-Include industry leading labeling standards to ensure consumers know key ingredients
-Follow strict in-house and third party lab testing protocols
Potter’s Transdermal CBD Relief Lotion contains consistent, leading doses of:
-CBD
-Beta Caryophyllene
-Myrcene
-Alpha Pinene
Our Relief Lotion combines a THC-free Broad Spectrum CBD base with Potter’s signature Relief terpene profile and a highly effective transdermal delivery method to ensure maximum joint and muscle recovery.
All Potter Targeted Effects products:
-Utilize the highest quality New England grown hemp extracts to ensure the entourage effect
-Contain consistent ratios of leading terpenes to create the intended effect
-Include industry leading labeling standards to ensure consumers know key ingredients
-Follow strict in-house and third party lab testing protocols
Potter’s Transdermal CBD Relief Lotion contains consistent, leading doses of:
-CBD
-Beta Caryophyllene
-Myrcene
-Alpha Pinene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!