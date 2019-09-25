About this product

Jager Kush, named after the famous German licorice schnapps, Jagermeister, is a potent Indica dominant strain created and perfected in Oregon. Jager combines two legendary strains; Blue Dream and LA Confidential, and has a deep setting high that progresses towards tiredness and total muscle relaxation making it more suited as a nighttime strain. Jager immediately establishes its bag appeal with large, chunky flowers. The flowers have a spade-like shape, almost resembling pine cones, tapering down from a broad base to a pointed tip. The buds adhere in a dense, indica-typical structure with dark green leaves and rust-colored pistils. Most phenotypes of the strain also boast streaks of deep purple -- these striking colors are the byproduct of colder-than-average weather affecting the plants' pigments (called anthocyanins) during the growing process. These already-colorful flowers are also coated in translucent amber trichomes, accounting for their psychoactivity and giving them a very sticky texture. Like its namesake liquor, Jager has a pronounced aroma of black licorice. When inspected more closely, dank scents of musk and damp earth are also at play. Meanwhile, grinding up or breaking open these dense buds yield some traces of diesel. This strain has a surprisingly smooth smoke for an indica; on the exhale, this smoke has a herbal, tobacco-like flavor, along with some sweet licorice that lingers on the palate. Notably, Jager offers no grape flavors, despite its often entirely purple flowers -- this is because the pigments that determine the leaves' color do not have a corresponding effect on their aroma. Jager Kush is hard to find and most seed banks around the world can't offer this varietal and growers rely mostly on cuttings.