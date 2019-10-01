 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Purple Buddha seeds

by Premium Seed Market

5.03
Premium Seed Market Cannabis Seeds Purple Buddha seeds

$29.99MSRP

About this product

SPECIAL OFFER: Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FIRST TIME customers! *Make sure to add a mixed seed pack to your cart before entering in coupon* Combining two-time Cannabis Cup winner The Purps with the highly decorated Blue Buddha, Purple Buddha is a strain your garden can't be without! With hints of grape and cream, accompanied by a quicker grow time, this strain is one to always impress and will keep you coming back for more. A fairly short plant, Purple Buddha must remain in vegetative phase for a considerable amount of time to become a big plant. She also will not make a lot of side branches, and the ones that she does make tend to be smaller, a combination that predisposes this variety to do well with minimal effort in a sea of green set-up. Purple Buddha’s buds are tight and narrow, allowing moisture to escape easier than short, thicker bud formations. Try this one outdoors, even in humid locations for a covert plant that delivers high-quality yield. Buddha buds form many dark auburn hairs early. When everything around it still has white hairs, Purple Buddha’s hairs have turned a color that tempts you to harvest, but exercise patience. Purple Buddha needs a full 9 weeks to reach maturity, and the high just gets better with the wait. This medicinal quality cannabis has the taste of a sweet cherry candy and an uplifting creative high that is lucid and mentally stimulating.

3 customer reviews

5.03

JaggerStone

Nice and green. Nearly ready to flower. Satisfied customer

KevinGarrett

I gravitate to anything purple. This one did not disappoint. Ty PSM.

About this strain

Purple Buddha

Purple Buddha

Purple Buddha is a cross between The Purps and Blue Buddha.  Combines grape flavors of the Purps with the creamy berry tastes of Blue Buddha.

About this brand

Premium Seed Market Logo
With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year. ALL of our strains are offered at a flat rate of $29.99 for 10 premium seeds! CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS! Use the special coupon code "indogrow" at checkout to receive 10% off all Blue Dream, White Widow, Northern Lights and Skunk #1 seeds in your cart! Mixed Seed Giveaway! Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds with the purchase of two or more packs!