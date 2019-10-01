JaggerStone
on October 1st, 2019
Nice and green. Nearly ready to flower. Satisfied customer
SPECIAL OFFER: Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FIRST TIME customers! *Make sure to add a mixed seed pack to your cart before entering in coupon* Combining two-time Cannabis Cup winner The Purps with the highly decorated Blue Buddha, Purple Buddha is a strain your garden can't be without! With hints of grape and cream, accompanied by a quicker grow time, this strain is one to always impress and will keep you coming back for more. A fairly short plant, Purple Buddha must remain in vegetative phase for a considerable amount of time to become a big plant. She also will not make a lot of side branches, and the ones that she does make tend to be smaller, a combination that predisposes this variety to do well with minimal effort in a sea of green set-up. Purple Buddha’s buds are tight and narrow, allowing moisture to escape easier than short, thicker bud formations. Try this one outdoors, even in humid locations for a covert plant that delivers high-quality yield. Buddha buds form many dark auburn hairs early. When everything around it still has white hairs, Purple Buddha’s hairs have turned a color that tempts you to harvest, but exercise patience. Purple Buddha needs a full 9 weeks to reach maturity, and the high just gets better with the wait. This medicinal quality cannabis has the taste of a sweet cherry candy and an uplifting creative high that is lucid and mentally stimulating.
on October 1st, 2019
Nice and green. Nearly ready to flower. Satisfied customer
on September 28th, 2019
10/10 germd. Awesome
on September 10th, 2019
I gravitate to anything purple. This one did not disappoint. Ty PSM.
