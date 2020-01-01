SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Present Naturals’ Deep Rub balm contains one of nature’s best kept secrets: Cannabidol (CBD), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that has been used around the world for centuries. Our highly effective Deep Rub Balm also contains some of the most powerful and well know relaxants and health care ingredients from around the globe. Supplement Facts Serving size: 2oz bottle with 250mg of CBD Active Ingredients: Shea butter, coconut oil, sweet almond oil, hempseed oil, argan oil, jojoba oil, calendula, CBD, proprietary essential oils
Be the first to review this product.