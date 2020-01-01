 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Present Naturals Deep Rub

by Present Naturals

Present Naturals’ Deep Rub balm contains one of nature’s best kept secrets: Cannabidol (CBD), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that has been used around the world for centuries. Our highly effective Deep Rub Balm also contains some of the most powerful and well know relaxants and health care ingredients from around the globe. Supplement Facts Serving size: 2oz bottle with 250mg of CBD Active Ingredients: Shea butter, coconut oil, sweet almond oil, hempseed oil, argan oil, jojoba oil, calendula, CBD, proprietary essential oils

Our #1 goal is to deliver quality products focused on solution based remedies for people who can really use them. We have learned to intertwine eastern and western methodologies to provide what the body naturally can use for overall health benefit. Present Naturals: A conscious Choice