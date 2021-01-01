Loading…
Logo for the brand Present Naturals

Present Naturals

Present Naturals Deep Rub

About this product

Present Naturals’ Deep Rub balm contains one of nature’s best kept secrets: Cannabidol (CBD), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that has been used around the world for centuries. Our highly effective Deep Rub Balm also contains some of the most powerful and well know relaxants and health care ingredients from around the globe.

Supplement Facts

Serving size: 2oz bottle with 250mg of CBD

Active Ingredients: Shea butter, coconut oil, sweet almond oil, hempseed oil, argan oil, jojoba oil, calendula, CBD, proprietary essential oils
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!