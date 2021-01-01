About this product

Present Naturals’ Deep Rub balm contains one of nature’s best kept secrets: Cannabidol (CBD), a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that has been used around the world for centuries. Our highly effective Deep Rub Balm also contains some of the most powerful and well know relaxants and health care ingredients from around the globe.



Supplement Facts



Serving size: 2oz bottle with 250mg of CBD



Active Ingredients: Shea butter, coconut oil, sweet almond oil, hempseed oil, argan oil, jojoba oil, calendula, CBD, proprietary essential oils