  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Prime Sunshine CBD Capsules: Muscle and Joint Support Formula

Prime Sunshine CBD Capsules: Muscle and Joint Support Formula

by Prime Sunshine CBD Products

Buy two bottles and get the second bottle 50% off! Prime Sunshine CBD Capsules for Muscle and Joint Support contain 25 mg of full-spectrum CBD in each capsule. Our proprietary blend includes glucosamine HC1, chondroitin and a variety of natural compounds to support the proper functioning of the muscles and joints. From our farm in the United States to your door, you'll never find a purer or more potent CBD capsule anywhere.

Our plants are grown from “Victoria", an internationally pedigreed certified proprietary seed brought to the United States in the 1800s from England. “The Victoria” was vaulted in 1937, shipped to Canada where it was held under lock & key during prohibition then returned back to our farm -- the seed's rightful owners -- 81 years later. The "Victoria" strain -- and the historic United States farm on which it is grown -- are the features that make Prime Sunshine's products different from any other CBD products on the market. Prime Sunshine does not use aerial plant parts. We use no sticks, stalks, leaves or branches -- only bud and flower. We test our products repeatedly throughout the production process including at the seedling stage, at harvest and during the extraction and bottling process. We perform in-house batch testing and ship our products out for testing via a third-party laboratory.