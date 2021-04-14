Prime Sunshine CBD
Prime Sunshine CBD Capsules: Muscle and Joint Support Formula
About this product
100% THC Free. Prime Sunshine™'s Muscle & Joint Support Formula capsules are derived from a broad spectrum Cannabidiol, CO2 extracted. The proprietary formula is added to our patented blend of adaptogens for muscle and joint support which includes Glucosamine, Chondroitin, Turmeric Root Powder, Corydalis, Peony Root, Angelica Sinensis, Artemisia, Clematises Root and more. Each batch of CBD Capsules are batch tested, in house tested, and rigorously third-party laboratory for purity and ingredient content.
