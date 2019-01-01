 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Big Perc Single Stack

Big Perc Single Stack

by Prism Water Pipes

Write a review
Prism Water Pipes Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Big Perc Single Stack
Prism Water Pipes Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Big Perc Single Stack
Prism Water Pipes Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Big Perc Single Stack
Prism Water Pipes Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Big Perc Single Stack
Prism Water Pipes Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Big Perc Single Stack

$184.99MSRP

About this product

The Big Perc Single Stack is a solid start here at Prism. The 12 stem Big Perc chamber makes for a way clean look and super smooth pulls. The Big Perc just fits perfect with the Classic Beaker Base. Made with 5 mm thick tube, you'll love the feel and weight of this piece. Comes with a basic bowl and down stem, and two of our modular designed couplers. The couplers not only give a tight seal but give you the opportunity to swap out new percs, clean it easily, and god forbid your friend hits it with a hammer, you won't have to throw your trusted Prism bong away.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Prism Water Pipes Logo
Prism Water Pipes is a water pipe manufacturing company. Our mission is to modify the water pipe by design to eliminate issues based around breaking glass, cleaning, and the simple fact that you cannot change a solid glass piece after it's been purchased. This is all done through the modular concept. Using our aluminum couplers, and US glass manufacturing process we are able to achieve a perfect seal making the piece air tight and allowing the owner to handle it as if it were a solid piece of glass.