Thatwhiteguy3156
on May 17th, 2019
Bought for help sleeping and this has helped TREMENDOUSLY! Almost no taste, I honestly can’t feel or taste when I use it.
$59.99MSRP
All Natural 1000 MG Full Spectrum CBD Tincture Extracted from the Highest Quality Hemp Grown In Colorado Lab Tested For Pristine Potency and Purity Formulated as a Dietary Supplement for Safe and Effective Daily Usage Contains Beneificial Terpenes to Enhance Effect Non GMO & Gluten Free 100% All-Natural Ingredients Contains Beneficial Anti-Oxidants Subtle Sweet Orange Taste 35MG CBD Per Dropper Full Approximately 30 servings per bottle Directions: Apply one dropper full under tongue or mix in drink once daily. Apply as needed for relief. ingredients: Organic Hemp Oil, Organic Grapeseed Oil, Organic Orange oil, Full Spectrum CBD Extract
on May 17th, 2019
