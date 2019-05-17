 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. All Natural - 1000 MG Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

All Natural - 1000 MG Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

by Pristine CBD

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Pristine CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures All Natural - 1000 MG Full Spectrum CBD Tincture
Pristine CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures All Natural - 1000 MG Full Spectrum CBD Tincture
Pristine CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures All Natural - 1000 MG Full Spectrum CBD Tincture
Pristine CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures All Natural - 1000 MG Full Spectrum CBD Tincture
Pristine CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures All Natural - 1000 MG Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

$59.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

All Natural 1000 MG Full Spectrum CBD Tincture Extracted from the Highest Quality Hemp Grown In Colorado Lab Tested For Pristine Potency and Purity Formulated as a Dietary Supplement for Safe and Effective Daily Usage Contains Beneificial Terpenes to Enhance Effect Non GMO & Gluten Free 100% All-Natural Ingredients Contains Beneficial Anti-Oxidants Subtle Sweet Orange Taste 35MG CBD Per Dropper Full Approximately 30 servings per bottle Directions: Apply one dropper full under tongue or mix in drink once daily. Apply as needed for relief. ingredients: Organic Hemp Oil, Organic Grapeseed Oil, Organic Orange oil, Full Spectrum CBD Extract

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Thatwhiteguy3156

Bought for help sleeping and this has helped TREMENDOUSLY! Almost no taste, I honestly can’t feel or taste when I use it.

About this brand

Pristine CBD Logo
Small Batch - Luxury CBD Products Designed to Provide Pristine Relief. At Pristine CBD we stand behind our ambition; To provide quality medicine for everybody regardless of their circumstances. With the highest quality luxury CBD products and the most competitive prices we drive our goal. Specializing in our Gourmet Infused Gummies and CBD Cartridges with Authentic Cannabis Derived Terpenes.