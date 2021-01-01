Loading…
Logo for the brand Pristine CBD

Pristine CBD

All Natural - 1000 MG Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

About this product

All Natural 1000 MG Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

Extracted from the Highest Quality Hemp Grown In Colorado

Lab Tested For Pristine Potency and Purity

Formulated as a Dietary Supplement for Safe and Effective Daily Usage

Contains Beneificial Terpenes to Enhance Effect

Non GMO & Gluten Free

100% All-Natural Ingredients

Contains Beneficial Anti-Oxidants

Subtle Sweet Orange Taste

35MG CBD Per Dropper Full

Approximately 30 servings per bottle

Directions: Apply one dropper full under tongue or mix in drink once daily. Apply as needed for relief.

ingredients: Organic Hemp Oil, Organic Grapeseed Oil, Organic Orange oil, Full Spectrum CBD Extract
